Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARZGY. Citigroup downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

