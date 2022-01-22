Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARZGY shares. Citigroup cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

