Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Trading 2.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.41. 6,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,156,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 497,452 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

