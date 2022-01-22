AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.