AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 173,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,893,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

