AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Jan 22nd, 2022

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. AU Optronics has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $15.00.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

