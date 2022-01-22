AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. AU Optronics has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.