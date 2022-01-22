AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Lowered to $10.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEYE. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AEYE opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

