Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Haywood Securities

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:AU opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 16.65. Aurion Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.30 million and a P/E ratio of -19.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96.

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,352,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,869,791.10.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

