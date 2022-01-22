AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 24,577 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $500.82 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

