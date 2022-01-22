AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 12,990 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $200.76 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

