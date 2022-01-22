AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,128 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.19 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

