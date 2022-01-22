AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 64,121 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,121 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Robert Half International worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 38.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.