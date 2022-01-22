AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 987,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

