Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 196,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

