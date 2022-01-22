Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 53,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $217.13 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.81 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.39.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

