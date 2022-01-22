AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 28.63.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AVDX traded down 0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 706,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 17.02. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 10.02 and a 52 week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.