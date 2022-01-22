Aviva PLC Buys 17,322 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $2,816,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 27.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 842 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

