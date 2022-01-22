Aviva PLC Has $41.32 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $297.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.54 and its 200-day moving average is $333.88. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

