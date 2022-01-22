Aviva PLC Purchases 44,820 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

