Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.30 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

