B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $957,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,448,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

EWX opened at $57.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.