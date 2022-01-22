B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

