B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $847,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,088 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.