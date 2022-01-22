B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

