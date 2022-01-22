B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

NVAX stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.55 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.