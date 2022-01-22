Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Head-To-Head Survey

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baidu and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 2 16 0 2.79 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $285.44, indicating a potential upside of 81.99%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 533.72%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Baidu.

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baidu and OneConnect Financial Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.33 $3.44 billion $5.83 26.90 OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 1.75 -$196.14 million ($0.53) -4.06

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 10.93% 7.88% 4.64% OneConnect Financial Technology -32.79% -27.22% -13.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baidu beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

