Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.24. 15,878,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.