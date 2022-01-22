Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $51.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

