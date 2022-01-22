Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 8,217 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 359.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $296.81 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.30 and a 200 day moving average of $310.54.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

