Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,298,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

