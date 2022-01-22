Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 59,497 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,497 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

