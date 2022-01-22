Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Critical Analysis

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco de Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.23 $1.72 billion $1.30 10.21 Banco de Chile $3.42 billion 2.92 $564.17 million $1.68 11.76

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco de Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 4 5 0 0 1.56 Banco de Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 42.65% 13.51% 0.72% Banco de Chile 24.90% 15.65% 1.32%

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

