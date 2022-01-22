Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSMX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 214,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

