Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.17.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

