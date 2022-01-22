Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 3,419 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 75.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

