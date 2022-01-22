Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 11,026 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 644,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $29,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $48.62 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

