Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.44% of Encompass Health worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.