Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 18,177 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

GILD opened at $68.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

