Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 47,093 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,093 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,523,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EZU opened at $47.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

