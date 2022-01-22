Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

