Bank of America Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $10.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

