Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 3,206 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.