Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,581 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.63 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.