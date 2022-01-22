Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

