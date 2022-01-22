Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of SLF opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

