Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,930 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 3.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of TC Energy worth $40,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 250.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.26%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.