Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,354. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank OZK stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

