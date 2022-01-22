BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

BKU stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,575. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

