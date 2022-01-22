Banner Co. (BANR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Banner has raised its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Banner stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Banner has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banner by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 57.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Banner by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

