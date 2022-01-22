Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. 268,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. Banner has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Get Banner alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banner by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Banner by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.